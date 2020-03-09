KANKAKEE — More than 190 students from nine local high schools are participating in Kankakee Community College’s 31st Annual High School Juried Art Exhibition.
Sponsored by the college’s Visual Arts Department, the show is juried by art faculty and awards will be given in four categories: painting, color drawing/design, photography/electronic imaging and 3-D design.
“The high school art show is always inspiring,” KCC art professor Chelise Slowik said in a press release. “Visitors will find the works full of passionate effort and imagination. Overall, it is a beautiful display of our future local artists.”
High schools participating in the exhibit are Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Cissna Park High School, Grant Park High School, Iroquois West High School, Kankakee High School, Manteno High School, Momence High School and Pontiac High School.
The students’ artwork will be on display until March 18 in the art hallway and gallery area on the first floor of KCC’s Arts & Sciences Building, 100 College Drive, Kankakee.
The community is invited to view the artwork from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, with the exception of the week from March 9-13, when when the gallery will close at 5 p.m.
A reception for the artists will be 6 to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, in the gallery area. At 7:15 p.m., winners will be announced in the KCC Auditorium, Room L110.
