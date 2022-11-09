KANKAKEE — Can an annual event that had not occurred for the past two years still be considered annual?

Matt McBurnie, one of the driving forces behind the annual Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast, addressed that question as guests at the “annual” event finished their eggs and French toast and sipped on coffee.

“It’s the ‘nearly’ annual 39th Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast,” McBurnie said with laughter filling the Kankakee Country Club dining room.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

