BRADLEY — Nearly 300 Bradley households received assistance in the form of shopping bags filled with food during the first of 10 Feeding Mission events coordinated by the Bradley village administration.
To be exact, Bradley deputy clerk Kym Nelson said 286 village residents either picked up bags of groceries or for those who could not drive, had the supplies dropped at their residence on Monday.
“It’s been a very rewarding day,” Nelson said late Monday afternoon, noting that elected village officials, including Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson, were still delivering bags to those who couldn’t get to the village’s pick-up location at the former Carson’s men’s store at the Northfield Square mall.
“We don’t want people to be shy or embarrassed,” Nelson added. “If people need help, we are here to help. We believe Thursday will be just as busy.”
Residents are asked to gain the food donation only once a week. They anticipate 900 to 1,000 different households will receive the free groceries weekly.
Nelson noted vehicles began lining up at the former Carson’s site at about 8:15 a.m. By 9 a.m., there were nearly 100 cars lined up. At 3:30 p.m., village officials were still answering telephone calls as to how to get this food. Each participant receives about $40 worth of food.
By the end of the program, the village will distribute about $200,000 worth of food. There are no income restrictions regarding who can receive food. Residents are only asked to have proof of their address because the program is only for village residents.
Nelson said the administration had been anticipating 200-250 people so they were prepared for a large response.
Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson, who wore a Santa hat, made about 30 at-home afternoon deliveries. He said he was greeted at one home by a woman in tears because she was so grateful for the packages.
“I guess my initial reaction today was, ‘Wow! There is a huge need here.’ I am pleasantly surprised people have taken us up on this offer,” Watson said.
Watson, who has knees issues, said by late afternoon his knees were swollen and sore. But, he said, the good feeling of helping so many others made the pain worthwhile.
“There are a lot of people who stepped up to make this program happen,” he said.
Grant money was used to purchase the food. The village purchased the groceries from Meijer, Target, Walmart and Aldi.
Feeding Mission, funded through grants from Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity’s CURE program, will continue with in-person pick-ups from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and again on Saturday. At-home deliveries will also be made.
The program then continues on Dec. 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19 and 21.
