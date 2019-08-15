AROMA PARK — The day after former Aroma Park Police Chief Don Barber was named Bradley’s chief of police, Aroma Park selected his replacement.
Patrolman Todd Navratil, 49, was approved by a 5-0 vote at Tuesday’s Aroma Park Village Board meeting, Mayor Brian Stump said.
Stump said Navratil was the only person considered for the chief’s position.
Stump said Navratil has been a village officer for four years. In addition to Navratil, the department also works with eight part-time officers.
A resident of Momence and a 1988 graduate of Momence High School, Navratil earns $19.50 a hour.
He will work 40 hours per week, the mayor said. Stump said the village board will be discussing a pay increase for Navratil in the near future.
In addition to Aroma Park, Navratil has served with the Momence and St. Anne police departments.
“I’m excited to take on this responsibility,” Navratil said. “I’ve been in law enforcement for 16 years, and this has been my lifelong dream.”
Barber, who had been a Bradley Village trustee for the past two years, was named chief at Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting. He replaces the retiring Chief Mike Johnston.
He resigned his Bradley trustee position on Friday, only days before being named chief.
