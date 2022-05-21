KANKAKEE — In a refrain which has become all to familiar in these past several months, the cost of fuel is rising.
Not the fuel to power a car, truck, van or motorcycle.
This is natural gas — the fuel which powers most stoves, furnaces, boilers and plenty of industry.
The price within the past month increased from 68 cents per therm in April to $1.11 in May. Those figures represent a 63% jump. One year ago, the per-therm natural gas cost was 53 cents.
And while this impact may not have great repercussions during the summer months as less natural gas is consumed by residential customers, it will make itself known come heating season if this trend does not reverse itself.
There is no question the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused the price of natural gas to increase, but it is not the sole reason. Weather and demand are two other key factors.
The per-therm price the customer pays are not determined by any one supplier. Any rate increase must be filed monthly to and OK’d by the Illinois Commerce Commission.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
According to the Energy Information Administration, natural gas prices are mainly a function of market supply and demand.
Because there are limited short-term alternatives to natural gas as a fuel for heating and electricity generation during periods of high demand, changes in supply or demand over a short period may result in large price changes.
In short, prices themselves often act to balance supply and demand.
Factors on the supply-side that affect prices include natural gas production, net imports, and storage inventory levels, the EIA states.
Increases in supply tend to pull prices down, while decreases in supply tend to push prices up. Increases in prices tend to encourage natural gas production and imports, and sales from natural gas storage inventories. Declining prices tend to have the opposite effects.
Factors on the demand-side, the EIU noted, include weather (temperatures), economic conditions, and petroleum prices. Cold weather (low temperatures) increases demand for heating, while hot weather (high temperatures) increases demand for cooling, which increases natural gas demand by electric power plants.
MARKET UNCERTAINTY
Jennifer Golz, public relations manager for Nicor Gas, the supplier of most natural gas in the northern Illinois region, including Kankakee County, said current natural gas costs across the United States reflect “continued uncertainties and speculation over what the next 12 months.”
She referred to weather, market conditions and escalating geopolitical events, most notably the situation in the Ukraine.
“May’s gas cost reflect the forecast for the future price of gas and the pipeline transportation and storage services that are used to transport the natural gas from the production area to the Nicor Gas distribution system,” she said.
Nicor reaches 2.2 million customers across 650 Illinois communities.
What impact the increase cost of natural gas will have on consumers is yet to be determined. It would be fair to assume that as the cost of natural gas getting to a home or business increases, the effect will not be positive.
Vincent Clark, executive director of Kankakee County Community Services, Inc., an agency which operates the LIHEAP program — a low-income home energy assistance program — which helps people pay for natural gas, said spiking prices will only add to the burden people face with higher gasoline and food costs.
Clark, like so many others, fears what level natural gas prices may ultimately reach.
“The industry does not know how high this will go. How can people budget for this?” he said. “It’s going to be hard. These costs are going up on a regular basis.”
Clark said it would have been naive to think natural gas would not have followed other rising expenses.
