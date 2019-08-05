Local law enforcement and public safety groups will present National Night Out from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Perry Farm Park, 459 N. Kennedy Drive, Bradley.
The local celebration is one of an estimated 16,000 that will be held throughout America on Tuesday evening. National Night Out, now in its 36th year nationally, is an annual campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
“The goal of National Night Out is to make people aware of crime reduction but to also let people see officers and firefighters in a different setting,” said Bradley’s Deputy Chief of Police Craig Anderson.
“These members of law enforcement are real people,” said Heatherann Low, compliance officer for Renville Gaming.
Just one week before this year’s National Night Out event, Low bought numerous bikes for the annual bike raffle that takes place at National Night Out.
This is the 13th year Kankakee County has held National Night Out. An estimated 4,000 to 5,000 people will attend the community-wide event.
Families are invited to join the free festivities and enjoy food, beverages and other giveaways on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors also are encouraged to bring chairs.
To support the Salvation Army, those who bring nonperishable food items will be entered into the food-drive raffle to win prizes.
Among the most desired items being offered are school supplies for school-aged children accompanied by an adult and infant supplies. These supplies are limited.
Musical performances from Cosmic Rewind (3 to 3:45 p.m.), The Scott Marek Band (4 to 5 p.m.), and The Silhouettes (7 p.m.) also will be part of the festivities.
“The people who work this event do it out of passion,” Anderson said. “It’s a long, hot day, but seeing the looks on the kids’ faces is worth it, and you get to see these little glimpses of humanity.”
The evening culminates with a fireworks show sponsored by Meijer at dusk.
National Night Out is hosted by the Bradley police and fire departments; Kankakee, Bourbonnais and Manteno police departments; Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group; Illinois State Police; Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office; Target; Bradley Lions Club; and the Bourbonnais Township Park District.
For more information, go to villageofbourbonnais.com, or follow the village of Bourbonnais on Facebook and Twitter to learn about upcoming events.
