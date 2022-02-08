KANKAKEE — A national hotel company is eyeing the East Court Street entrance into Kankakee as a site for a 60-90 room hotel, but the city does not want to stop there.
At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, the group voted 10-0 to spend $7,300 with New Berlin, Wis.-based Hospitality Marketers International, Inc., to complete what it labeled as a comprehensive hotel market study.
The concept behind the study is to determine what types, sizes and needs there are for hotel/motel lodging within Kankakee.
After the council meeting, Mayor Chris Curtis said the study is likely to be completed within the next six months.
Regarding the potential for a hotel at the East Court Street interchange with Interstate 57, there has not been a lodging destination there since the Howard Johnson motel closed and then later, the Days Inn in the mid-1980s.
The mayor noted site work on the hotel could begin late this year, but more likely by spring 2023.
Curtis said the Hilton Garden Inn & Suites in south Kankakee continues to maintain strong business which tells city leadership there is demand here for more lodging.
He said the feasibility study will lend guidance to future hotel and motel development, meaning where and how much the area can support.
HMI notes its mission is to consult with owners, developers, communities, economic development authorities, lenders, investors, franchisors and operators in the development, marketing and management of hotels and resorts.
The goal of HMI is to assist new and existing hotels in generating maximum sales revenue and controlling operational costs. The company has been in existence since 1982.
Once the leader in hotel and motel lodging, Kankakee has fallen and Bradley is now by far the leader in lodging. More than half of Kankakee County’s lodging is based within Bradley.
In regard to Kankakee’s eastern edge, Curtis noted after the meeting the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center is expected to have its engineering and site plans turned into the city in the very near future.
He anticipates the developer should have building permits by May 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.