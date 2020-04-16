KANKAKEE — Medical personnel from the Illinois National Guard have been assigned to assist at Shapiro Developmental Center.
The facility has recorded 42 percent of Kankakee County’s 244 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, 78 residents and 25 staff have tested positive, according to Illinois Department of Human Services, which operates the facility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The center’s 1,195-person staff cares for 478 residents.
“We asked the National Guard to come in to help us take temperatures at our temperature checks for staff,” IDPH communications director Meghan Powers said in an email to the Daily Journal.
“This will allow our direct care staff who had been working at the temperature checks to go back to providing care for our residents.”
Gov. JB Pritzker’s disaster proclamation on March 9 authorized Army and Air National Guard soldiers to help with the state’s response to COVID-19. Since then, soldiers have been providing civil, medical and logistical assistance, including engineering and HVAC duties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!