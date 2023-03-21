Today marks National Agriculture Day, a day observed in March each year to recognize and celebrate the abundance provided by agriculture and its contributions to everyday life.

Organized by the Agriculture Council of America, a Kansas-based nonprofit organization, the National Ag Day program, now in its 50th year, encourages farm bureaus and communities to host events to help every American further understand agriculture’s role in modern society.

“Agriculture provides almost everything we eat, use and wear on a daily basis. But too few people truly understand this contribution,” the ACA’s website states. “This is particularly the case in our schools, where students may only be exposed to agriculture if they enroll in related vocational training.”

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

