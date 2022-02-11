LINCOLN — Nancy Rish was released from the Logan Correctional Center in downstate Illinois Thursday morning.
A week ago, the 60-year-old Rish was resentenced for her part in the murder of Kankakee businessman Stephen B. Small in September 1987.
Margaret Byrne, one of Rish’s attorneys, said she was released at 10:30 a.m. and will be on parole for three years.
"Even today, the day Nancy Rish walked out of prison, she and her defense team are saddened by the unimaginable and unending pain and loss that Stephen Small's family has endured," Byrne and attorney Steven Becker said in a statement.
"Nancy has paid a steep price for her unwitting assistance of [Danny] Edwards."
Edwards, Rish’s then-boyfriend, kidnapped Small and buried him in a box to extort money from his family. There was inadequate ventilation that caused Small to suffocate.
Edwards was convicted and sentenced to death for kidnapping and murder. His sentence was commuted to life when the death penalty was abolished by then-Gov. George Ryan.
Rish had been in custody since her arrest on Sept. 4, 1987. In December 1988, she was sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole.
In 2019, Rish's attorneys requested a new sentencing based on an Illinois law amended in 2015 that benefits people who can show their crimes were related to being abused. In appeal, Rish said that Edwards abused her and her son and threatened to kill them if she did not aid his plan.
A Kankakee County circuit judge denied the request. Then, in July 2021, the Illinois Third Appellate Court reversed the judge’s decision to dismiss Rish’s petition to be resentenced.
On Feb. 1, in an agreement between the attorney general’s office and Rish’s attorneys, Rish was resentenced Feb. 1 to 70 years for the murder of Small and 30 years for aggravated kidnapping. The victim’s family did not object to the new sentencing, the AG’s office said. Both counts were to be served concurrently and at 50 percent, meaning Rish would get credit for each day she served.
Rish has maintained she did not know what Edwards was doing and she just drove him to different places.
