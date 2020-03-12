PEMBROKE — The National Association for Black Veterans (NABVETS) Pembroke Chapter #84 will host its eighth annual anniversary banquet Saturday.
Rep. Robin Kelly, of Matteson, who serves Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District, including Kankakee County, will be a guest speaker.
The banquet will be at 5 p.m. Saturday in the NABVETS Veteran Center, 13161 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township.
Social hour starts at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. A DJ and dance will follow after the program.
Tickets are $30 each, or $240 to reserve a table for eight.
For tickets and information, call or text 815-545-9283 or 773-269-1608.
