The Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP will be hosting a law enforcement meeting at noon Thursday at the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.
Most of the area’s law enforcement agencies will be in attendance, including Kankakee City police, Kankakee County Sheriff’s police, as well as representatives from Bourbonnais, Bradley, Manteno and Momence. NAACP President Theodis Pace said a representative from the Illinois State Police will also attend.
The officials will be discussing the #8cantwait initiative launched by the nonprofit Campaign Zero after the death of George Floyd in May. It’s a campaign that seeks to bring immediate change to police departments, including the following: ban chokeholds and strangleholds, require de-escalation, require warning before shooting, requires officers to exhaust all alternatives before shooting, duty to intervene, ban shooting at moving vehicles, require use-of-force continuum and require comprehensive reporting.
Campaign Zero says that data proves these eight procedural rules can decrease police violence by 72 percent, according to its website.
Thursday’s meeting is expected to be livestreamed via YouTube and on the county’s website, kankakeecountyonline.com.
