KANKAKEE — Candidate forums for three elected offices within Kankakee County and neighboring areas will be hosted by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP beginning Tuesday.
On Tuesday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library, the candidates’ forum begins with a debate between 79th Illinois House District candidates, Republican Jackie Haas and Democrat Charlene Eads.
The candidates are vying for the House seat which is being vacated by Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, who is running for a Kankakee County judge position. Parkhurst served two, two-year terms in the Illinois House.
Following that debate and beginning at 6:30 p.m., the 40th Illinois Senate race between Democrat State Sen. Patrick Joyce and Republican Eric Wallace will take place. Joyce was appointed to the state senate in November 2019 to replace Sen. Toi Hutchinson, who resigned to take a position in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration.
The following Tuesday, Oct. 13, a debate between Kankakee County Circuit Clerk candidates will be held. This debate begins at 5:30 p.m.
The three-candidate debate will feature Republican incumbent Sandra Cianci, Democrat Dondi Maricle and Libertarian Nicole Scott.
Cianci has been circuit clerk since July 2010 following the retirement of Kathy Thomas.
Due to gathering restrictions related to COVID-19, only 50 people will be allowed to attend. The debate will also be shown live on Zoom.
