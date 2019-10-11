By Daily Journal Staff Report
BRADLEY — Kankakee County NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet is planned for Saturday, Oct. 26. The theme will be “When we fight we win.”
It will be at Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave. in Bradley. Cocktail hour is at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 for adults and $35 for youth.
Toby Olszewski, the longtime publisher of The Bourbonnais Herald, will receive the 2019 President’s Award.
For more information and tickets, call Cathy Meltzer at 815-919-9922.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!