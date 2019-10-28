Toby Olszewski accepted the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP President’s Award during the 54th annual Freedom Fund Banquet Saturday at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley.
“I want to thank the NAACP for honoring me. It’s just a great honor,” Olszewski said. “Thank you for all that this branch of the NAACP has done for the folks of the entire community during the past more than half a century.”
Kankakee County Branch NAACP President Theodis Pace presented Olszewski with the award commenting, “Thank you for your determination and dedication.”
Olszewski, born in Chicago in 1942, lived on the south side of the city until she married her husband, Bob, in 1961.
While searching for a home to purchase in Kankakee in 1968, she got her first taste of discrimination when the Realtor pulled out a map of the city and put a red X through several neighborhoods that they should not buy a home in. As Olszewski shopped in downtown Kankakee, she was surprised that the store staff were almost totally white.
In trying to understand the community, she and two friends, Linda Satterwhite and her sister, Betty Rolph, began meeting with several black women for coffee at each other’s homes.
About that same time in 1970, the Rev. Elmer Wilson, pastor of Zion Gate Church, led and formed Arbez — Zebra spelled backward. The large group of blacks and white community members wanted to see change. Arbez formed committees which dealt with housing discrimination, healthcare, jobs and other social and economic problems facing the community as a whole. At least one of the meetings was gassed by the police.
In 1975, Olszewski was hired as a reporter for Village Publications. In 1979, she became managing editor and she and her husband bought the business in 1984. Bob passed away in 2015. The newspaper, The Herald/Country Market, published until this year, when economic factors forced its closure.
Over the years, Olszewski was a mentor in the Kankakee School District’s business academy and chaired the United Way Fund Drive with Matt McBurnie.
She has been awarded many honors including the Athena Award, the Bradley-Bourbonnais Chamber of Commerce Businessperson of the Year, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award. She is a more than 30-year member of the Bradley-Bourbons Rotary Club.
Olszewski has six children, Bob, Jr., Susan, Jonathan, Matthew, Katherine and Brendan, who passed away this year.
In a greeting from Pace, he noted, “Our theme, ‘When We Fight We Win’, aims to promote solutions to current problems like police brutality, housing, economic development, education, racism, #LivingWhileBlack, voter suppression, partisan gerrymandering, sexual violence and mental health in our communities.
“This evening we have members, elected officials, religious and community leaders in attendance. I ask each of you to continue to work for human and civil rights in our respective communities,” said Pace. “Because ‘When We Fight, We Win’.”
“This year’s theme is ‘When We Fight, We Win’ and there are so many fights worth fighting for. The fight for social justice. The fight for juvenile justice. The fight against racism, hater-ism, Facebook-ism,” said master of ceremonies and Kankakee County state’s attorney Jim Rowe.
Guest speaker was Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, the 48th lieutenant governor of Illinois. She was elected along with Gov. J.B. Pritzker last November and took office in January. Her entire career has focused on bringing people together, building consensus and solving problems.
The NAACP was formed in 1909, partly in response to the infamous race riots that took place in Springfield in 1908. Now 110 years old, the purpose of the organization is “to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.”
The Kankakee County NAACP meets the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at 657 E. Court St.
