KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP will be hosting another law enforcement meeting at noon July 23 at the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.
This isn’t the first local NAACP law enforcement meeting that’s been held.
“We’ve been having these meetings since Ferguson,” said Theodis Pace, president of the NAACP, referring to the riots in Ferguson, Mo., in August 2014 after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, a Black man, by a police officer.
“We had been meeting every other month, but we’ve been meeting every month recently because of all of what’s been going on,” Pace said. “We met in June, we have the July meeting and we’ll be probably meeting in August.”
Most of the area’s law enforcement agencies will be in attendance, including Kankakee City police, Kankakee County Sheriff’s police, as well as representatives from Bourbonnais, Bradley, Manteno and Momence. Pace said a representative from the Illinois State Police will also attend.
The officials will be discussing the #8cantwait initiative, which are: ban chokeholds and strangleholds, require de-escalation, require warning before shooting, requires officers to exhaust all alternatives before shooting, duty to intervene, ban shooting at moving vehicles, require use-of-force continuum, and require comprehensive reporting.
Proponents of the #8cantwait initiatives say research shows that more restrictive use-of-force policies can reduce killings by police and save lives.
Pace said the meeting will be livestreamed via YouTube and on the county’s website, kankakeecountyonline.com.
Those gathered for a Black Lives Matters protest on Monday outside the Momence City Hall were seeking implementation of the #8cantwait initiative at the Momence Police Department. Organizer Mya Hendryx, of Momence, said she was encouraged that Momence Chief of Police Brian Brucato told her at that rally that he plans to attend the meeting.
“Kankakee County has really shown out with this peacefulness, coming together and showing what we’re all about,” Hendryx said on Monday. “I’m never in my life been so proud to live in Kankakee County. I thank God that we’re able to come together this way and make these changes.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!