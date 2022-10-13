...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 ft. Gale gusts to 35 kt possible through
early this evening.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Elected officials in attendance are recognized at the start of the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP’s 56th annual Freedom Fund Banquet in 2021. The event will return on Oct. 22.
At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Kankakee Chapter of the NAACP will host the Freedom Fund Banquet at the Quality Inn & Suites at 800 N Kinzie Ave., Bradley. The event, themed “Protecting Our Democracy,” will start with a cocktail and networking hour followed by a 6:30 p.m. banquet.
The keynote speaker will be Karen Freeman-Wilson, President and CEO of Chicago Urban League.
