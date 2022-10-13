NAACP annual banquet (copy)

Elected officials in attendance are recognized at the start of the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP’s 56th annual Freedom Fund Banquet in 2021. The event will return on Oct. 22.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Kankakee Chapter of the NAACP will host the Freedom Fund Banquet at the Quality Inn & Suites at 800 N Kinzie Ave., Bradley. The event, themed “Protecting Our Democracy,” will start with a cocktail and networking hour followed by a 6:30 p.m. banquet.

The keynote speaker will be Karen Freeman-Wilson, President and CEO of Chicago Urban League.

Tickets are $75 for adults and $35 for ages 12 and under. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/protecting-our-democracy-tickets-309984330477.

