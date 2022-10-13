...HIGH FIRE DANGER TODAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA...
* Affected Area...Newton, Jasper, Benton, Kankakee, Iroquois and
Ford.
* Timing...This afternoon and early evening
* Winds...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.
* Impacts...The combination of strong winds, very low relative
humidity, and dry fuels will promote dangerous fire behavior.
Any fires will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should
be postponed today.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5 ft
expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Burns Harbor IN.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Elected officials in attendance are recognized at the start of the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP’s 56th annual Freedom Fund Banquet in 2021. The event will return on Oct. 22.
At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Kankakee Chapter of the NAACP will host the Freedom Fund Banquet at the Quality Inn & Suites at 800 N Kinzie Ave., Bradley. The event, themed “Protecting Our Democracy,” will start with a cocktail and networking hour followed by a 6:30 p.m. banquet.
The keynote speaker will be Karen Freeman-Wilson, President and CEO of Chicago Urban League.
