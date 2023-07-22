Boat launch press conference (copy)
Local legislators held a news conference in September to a crowd of about 50 people at the Kankakee Valley Park District’s Potawatomi Park boat launch in Aroma Park, the first site where planned dredging of the Kankakee River is expected to take place.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

AROMA PARK — Those darn sheepnose mussels.

They were once detected in the Kankakee River more than a decade ago, and the search is underway to see if they’re still calling the river home.

At Thursday’s Kankakee County Board’s Highways and Waterways meeting, it was reported the necessary mussel survey began this week by Christopher Burke Engineering of Indianapolis.

