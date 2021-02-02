Daily Journal staff report
Local municipalities want residents to take note of snow routes and parking restrictions on the days following significant snowfalls.
KANKAKEE
City ordinance regarding snow priority streets says that after a snowfall accumulation of more than 2 inches, no vehicles should be parked on the south side of any east-west street on even numbered calendar days, or on the north side of any east-west street on odd numbered calendar days; or on the east side of any north-south street on any even numbered calendar days, or on the west side of any north-south street on odd numbered days until such time as the snowfall has been cleared.
In addition, a number of streets have been designated as snow routes. Those can be found on the city’s website at citykankakee-il.gov/snow.php. Each snow route is identified by posted signs which also indicate that the route is also a tow zone.
Any person found to be in violation of this ordinance shall be subject to a fine of not less than $50 and not more than $500 for each offense, in addition to towing and storage fees.
MANTENO
Village ordinance says if your car is in the street and it has snow piled around it, dig it out ASAP and move it to your driveway, a cleared parking lot or a cleared area of your street for the day.
Also, parking restrictions shall be in effect for the entire village during any snowfall that accumulates to the point of requiring plows to clean the streets. All residents shall be required to adhere to parking restrictions as defined:
On odd dates, vehicles shall be parked only on the side of the street with odd numbered houses or buildings. On even dates, vehicles shall be parked only on the side of the street with even numbered houses or buildings. Odd or even dates shall be determined at 7 a.m. and run until 7 a.m. the following morning.
In addition, there are emergency snowfall routes described, and they can be found, along with other restrictions, on the village’s Facebook page at facebook.com/VillageofManteno.
Any person found to be in violation shall be subject to having the motor vehicle towed at owner’s expense and may be subjected to a fine not to exceed $200 for such offense.
BRADLEY
On the following designated snow routes, no motor vehicle shall be parked or be allowed to remain parked after a snowfall of three or more inches until such street has been plowed: Blaine Street, Center Street, Michigan Street, Schuyler Street, Broadway Street, North Street, Cardinal Drive, Northfield Meadows Boulevard, Liberty Street, Franklin Street, South Street.
No motor vehicle shall be parked or be allowed to remain parked after a snowfall of 3 or more inches on any north-south streets or any street in a subdivision where driveways are available for the parking of such vehicles until such street has been plowed. After adjacent north-south streets have been plowed, no motor vehicle shall be parked or be allowed to remain parked on an east-west street until after such east-west street has been plowed.
Any motor vehicle parked or allowed to remain parked in violation of this section shall be considered a hazard to traffic and a public nuisance and may be removed by an authorized towing service designated by the police department and such towing and storage shall be at the owner’s expense.
For more information, visit bit.ly/BradleySnow.
BOURBONNAIS
The village’s snow ordinance is in effect. No motor vehicles may be parked or allowed to remain parked on a village street after a snowfall or 3 or more inches. It is against village ordinance to push snow onto the public roadways.
For more information, view the village Facebook page at facebook.com/villagebourbonnais.
