MANTENO — One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 on Tuesday.
The driver of a 2012 Honda, an 80-year-old man from Hopkins Park, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Illinois State Police District 21.
The crash occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. on I-57 southbound at mile marker 322.
A preliminary investigation indicated traffic was backed up at mile marker 322 due to the construction zone.
The driver of a Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, Floyd E. Hochstetler, 58, of Pryor, Okla., failed to stop and rear ended an International semi-tractor trailer and the Honda.
Hochstetler was issued a ticket for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
