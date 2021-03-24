Daily Journal logo

GRANT PARK — Illinois State Police District 21 investigated a four-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 1 at East 9000N Road on Tuesday that sent four people to the hospital.

One of the four people injured was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to police. The drivers of the other three vehicles were transported by ambulance to local hospitals.

At 12:17 p.m., police and fire personnel were dispatched to the crash scene.

The crash involved three commercial vehicles and a passenger car, police said.

Preliminary reports indicate the driver of the passenger vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of Route 1 and 9000N Road and struck a corn hauler, which went into the opposite lane, hit a truck tractor semi-trailer and overturned on Route 1.

A third truck tractor semi-trailer struck the passenger vehicle, according to preliminary reports.

The road was shut down for four hours.

More information is expected today, according to state police.

