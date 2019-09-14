The local MS Support Group will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee.
The group meets the third Wednesday of each month at the same location. For more information, call 815-933-8594.
