CHEBANSE — Most begin putting up their Christmas decorations right after Thanksgiving.
Doug Latta starts in September.
That’s when he starts hauling items from a two-story garage specially constructed to hold a Christmas collection so immense that all of it doesn’t come out. It’s also a task he does only once every two years.
This is an on-year for Latta, a retired teacher who lives near the Chebanse exit on Interstate 57. For the past 15 years, too, Latta has been a sort of Chebanse tourist attraction.
This year, the Lifelong Learning Institute at Kankakee Community College even made a course out of touring Latta’s home. The tour sold out.
Now, a lot of people have a lot of Christmas stuff. What makes Latta’s collection more unusual than most is his devotion to theming his trees and displays.
Like many folks, he has a modern tree that slowly rotates. Except that this tree is so laden with ornaments, that when he first got it going, the bottom branches dragged on the rug. He had at least 971 ornaments on the tree. That was a first count.
People who take the tour get handed a sheet so that they can vote on their favorite trees and displays. They have 17 trees to choose from and their themes run the gamut.
There’s a “sweet” tree, with giant lollipops, ice cream cones, gingerbread and ribbon candy. There’s a tree atop the refrigerator — when you have 17 trees, you have to use all the available space. Fittingly, the tree bears a kitchen theme with ornaments of kitchen appliances.
There’s a tree with nothing but Star Wars and Star Trek ornaments and yet another filled to the brim with Santas. And it’s not just any Santas. These Saint Nicks have springs and a little shake of the branches bounces the Santas. This is the Santa bungee tree.
Some of Latta’s material is Department 56 or Hallmark, but there also are things that are one-of-a-kind. He has what must have been a life-size department store Santa from Rapid City, S.D.
“I love it. It was a steal,” he says.
He has taken tree toppers, the elegant pointed-ornament kind, and placed them atop candlesticks. One fell and broke. “I was broken-hearted,” he says.
Like many other folks, Latta has lots of ceramic Christmas-themed houses. Among the many sets are the Dickens Village, New England Village, North Pole and Alpine Village. Latta had a special set of shelving built into a wall. It holds, among other things, the ceramic Chrysler Building and an Empire State Building. There is a Times Tower, where the ball slowly drops down as it does every New Year’s Eve.
“You can change the year every year,” he says, “but I don’t do that.”
Two other buildings, in a different location, are Doug’s Drugs and Latta’s Café.
Latta has some collections that are complete. He buys the new stuff as it comes out, but some others he has grown tired of (no Snow babies in the last 15 years.).
There are sets from well-known designers and firms, like Radko, and others with local or Midwestern touches that are just as good, but less famous.
One of Latta’s touches that goes beyond the rows of Department 56 homes is the fact that he has some of the original mock-ups used in creating the buildings. These are three-dimensional full-size paper models or unpainted porcelain. In one case, the white unfinished building, a Christmas Shop, has a Chinese symbol on the roof. Puzzled about its meaning, Latta inquired. He was told it was a particular dialect of Chinese and the translation would have to come from China. Finally, it did. The unknown message: “Product sample.”
Involved in architecture, he was drawn to the ceramic holiday buildings. The Christmas in the City set reminded him of his own childhood when his family Christmas was filled with gag gifts designed to bring smiles. Dimes were wrapped in walnut shells. “It all came from the heart,” he said, with a grin.
Latta, who taught drafting and computer-assisted design at the Kankakee Area Career Center before his retirement in 2005, started collecting about the time he moved here from Burlington, Iowa, 31 years ago.
At a place called Dorothy’s Dress Shop in St. John’s, Ind., they had a drawing. Buy enough stuff and get entered for a chance to win a “retired” piece.
Latta bought enough and won. There was no looking back after that.
