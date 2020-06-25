The curtain is set to rise on Friday as movie theaters throughout Illinois reopen as part of Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.
They joined many other businesses in closure in March after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
Classic Cinemas’ Paramount Theatre in downtown Kankakee will be showing “Trolls World Tour” in one of its five theaters, Kat Clary, the company’s vice president of marketing said.
The company’s Meadowview Theatre, located in Shoppes at Meadowview in Kankakee, is set to reopen at the end of July. The complex is undergoing an expansion that will take it from three screens to seven, Clary said.
The Movies 10 complex located in Northfield Square in Bradley and owned by Cinemark will reopen July 10, according to the company.
Local film critic Pam Powell said it will be a new experience returning to a theater.
“The movie-going experience has, from its beginnings, been a communal one. Never before have I realized the heightened emotions and connections with one another in seeing a film than I now do,” Powell said.
“Comedies just aren’t as funny without that shared experience and horror films just don’t have that same edge without that unified and amplified gasp from the audience. With these aspects alone, returning to the theater will allow us to be an active participant in entertainment.”
Powell said limited seating will hit movie studios and theater owners, “but feeling safe is the key for customers to return and that’s a tough sell.”
“Will you have to wear a mask? How are they cleaning in between screenings? Will everyone follow the guidelines that each theater sets? That remains to be seen and as with everything, I’m sure that the rules and options are going to be changing faster than the weather in Illinois,” she said. “One thing is certain — it’ll most certainly be a different communal experience than our pre-COVID times.”
New experience
Guidelines put into place by the state call for customers to wear masks when entering and leaving the theater. Social distancing will be in effect and capacity will be limited to 50%, with a 50-person cap based on state and local guidelines.
While glad to reopen, Clary said the company was planning on being able to open each theater to 50 percent.
“Based on state discussions, we’d been planning on opening at 50% capacity max along with following physical distancing guidelines, which would mean leaving at least two seats between all groups,” Clary said. “With a max of 50 people, that means the Paramount’s beautiful and large Auditorium No. 1 with 302 seats is limited to 16% capacity.
“Nonetheless, we look forward to seeing our guests again to see familiar favorites and movies they may have missed on the big screen,” Clary said.
Moviegoers are strongly encouraged to buy tickets online and use touch-free payment for snacks and beverages.
There will be staggered start times for movies and longer waits before moviegoers are allowed in after a showing. This is so staff may clean and sanitize theaters. Those leaving a theater are encouraged to dispose of their trash as they exit.
For a complete list of guidelines, go to classiccinemas.com/article/reopening and www.cinemark.com/cinemark-standard.
Challenges
On Monday, Clary said they learned that Paramount decided to shift the release of “SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” from its August theatrical release to instead go straight to Video on Demand early next year.
The coronavirus pandemic forced Paramount to delay the movie’s July theatrical release to Aug. 7. Earlier this year, “Trolls World Tour” and “SCOOB!” skipped theaters and premiered instead on services like Amazon and iTunes.
“Don’t be surprised if this trend continues. Releasing a film is costly and, if there are concerns about filling seats, studios might choose to skip the risk and head straight to streaming outlets,” said Julie Fisk, a member of the Dallas-Fort Worth Critics Association.
“Moving ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’ makes sense after the streaming success of similar films like ‘Trolls World Tour’ and ‘SCOOB!’ while potential blockbusters like “Black Widow” or Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” are almost guaranteed to sell tickets.
One of the summer movies that’s expected to be a box office draw is “Tenet.” Its opening was pushed back from July 14 to July 17, Clary said.
“That was like a domino effect with companies changing plans in regards to releases,” she said.
With movie companies switching to VOD for some movies during the shutdown across the country, they learned that is an option going forward.
VOD turned out to be good for independent film companies, Powell said.
“I think the independent film industry perhaps had a bit more exposure (“Phoenix, Oregon,” and “Working Man” for example) thanks to a more level playing field and major studios withholding many of their films for a later date,” Powell said.
“This resulted in an increased awareness of the smaller budget films that are high quality. Previously, these films would live (and die) with the stigma of being released directly to VOD. I don’t feel that’s any longer the case.
“Then there’s the big budget movies like ‘Tenet’ and ‘No Time To Die’ or ‘Black Widow’ that need that theatrical opening in order to recoup their budget so perhaps as we look at COVID-19 in our rear view mirror, we will see a change in what films actually release to the theaters — those bigger budget films,” she said. “And middle budget and Indies go happily to VOD without that stigma.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!