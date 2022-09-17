Alcohol sales at the movies (copy) (copy)

In addition to popcorn and other treats, movie-goers at Paramount Theatre and Meadowview Theatre in Kankakee may soon be able to add an alcoholic beverage to their enjoyment while watching a movie on the big screen.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Movie-goers at two of Kankakee County’s popular theaters will soon be able to have an alcoholic beverage along with a bag of popcorn or even Milk Duds.

At a recent Kankakee City Council License & Franchise Committee meeting, council members agreed by a 5-0 vote to have an addition to its liquor license created that would allow for this new concession stand offering. There is currently no liquor license option for movie theaters on the books.

The committee will review the proposed addition or the ordinance at its Oct. 6 meeting. If approved by the committee, it will then be moved on to the full council. A council vote would be anticipated in October.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you