MANTENO TOWNSHIP — Ryan D. McBride, of Manteno, died as a result of injuries he sustained when he crashed his motorcycle Monday morning.
The 32-year-old McBride was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:30 a.m., according to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner.
McBride suffered massive injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, Gessner said. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Gessner said according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police District 21, McBride was southbound on his Harley-Davidson on Illinois Route 50 a quarter-mile north of 6000N Road at approximately 12:09 a.m.
McBride and the motorcycle went up the curb and onto the median strip where he hit a sign pole. McBride and the motorcycle came back onto the southbound lanes of Route 50 and skidded for 45 feet before rolling several times.
It marks the second fatal accident to occur over the Labor Day weekend.
Three people were killed in a two-car crash at the Iroquois/Kankakee County line on U.S. Route 45/52 on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!