Kankakee County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Ken McCabe's assessment of last night's monsoon is spot on.
"We got a ton of rain," McCabe said this morning as he was out observing the eastern part of Kankakee County.
McCabe said KanComm dispatchers were swamped with calls of roads flooded.
"We normally post them online but there were so many we didn't," he said.
There are areas and roads still flooded this morning.
"There are roads that have the old corn stalks and other stuff from fields left when the water receded, McCabe said.
The National Weather Service posted a flood warning for the Kankakee River in Kankakee County and southeastern Grundy County and northeastern Livingston County.
According to NWS in Chicago, 2.8 inches of rain fell in the Herscher area in 1 hour, 15 minutes.
Pictures posted on social media showed a Bradley Police squad car stuck in the West Broadway Street viaduct.
As occurs whenever there is a deluge of rain, the viaducts in Kankakee, including Brookmont Boulevard, were flooded.
There were reports of roadways flooded in most communities.
Thursday night's gully washer was the second punch for the day. Nearly 2 inches of rain fell in the morning.
The NWS reported 3.04 inches of rain fell in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 a.m. today. In Union Hill, located in western Kankakee County, 3.5 inches of rain was recorded.
Here are a few more highlights from the NWS:
• Rainfall amounts from this round of storms, along with rainfall earlier in the day on Thursday, brought some totals in excess of four inches in parts of the Chicago metro (including the official measurement at O'Hare International Airport), and also in/near Kankakee County.
• Illinois Route 115 near Herscher was closed during the peak of last night’s storm due to flash flooding.
• Trees and power lines were downed just west of Momence along River Road.
• Power poles were damaged Northeast of Momence.
• There was a report of estimated 2 feet of water over 4000N Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!