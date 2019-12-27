1 Shirtless Mitch
Kankakee resident Kevin “Mitch” Mitchell got his 15 minutes of fame. And so did his chest.
In a Facebook post on Super Bowl Sunday this past February that went viral, the 28-year-old posed shirtless in his bathroom to compare his body to the famously sculpted physique of Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine.
Levine performed during the Super Bowl’s halftime show and near the end of his act, he pulled off his shirt to display his heavily tattooed torso, which includes “California” on his stomach.
Inspired, Mitchell, who was alone at home watching the Super Bowl, went into his bathroom and wrote “Illinois” on his stomach, using a mirror. He took a selfie and posted his photo on Facebook alongside the shirtless Levine’s.
He said scrawling “Illinois” on himself was difficult, particularly writing the “n” backward. In the photo, Mitchell is seen drinking a beer and holding his camera for the selfie.
2 Found bones
On May 3, a mushroom hunter found human bones on a piece of land now owned by the Kankakee Valley Park District that sits east of Splash Valley Aquatic Park on River Road.
The park district took over the land from the state in 1999 or 2000, according to its executive director, Dayna Heitz.
“I was told when I started here it was sacred ground, and I know now it is,” Heitz said.
A University of Illinois anthropologist identified a lower jaw bone with teeth, humerus bone and parts of vertebrae, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.
Gessner said the bones and a tombstone were found on the south side of River Road in a wooded area. On the north side of the road is the old Kankakee State Hospital Cemetery.
A rainy stretch of weather could have brought the bones up, Gessner said. He and Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender buried the bones they recovered.
3 Firefighters rescue snake
Two Kankakee County sheriff’s deputies in March helped a Bourbonnais woman rescue a 6-foot red-tailed boa constrictor and tarantula from a smoke-filled mobile home.
Torrie Frahm, the snake’s owner, just got home from work early one morning when she noticed her mobile home in the 1300 block of North Arthur Birch Drive was filled with smoke. She called 911 immediately.
Deputies Calvin Zirkle and Douglas Hayden were the first to arrive on scene. They entered the mobile home with Frahm to search for the snake.
“My snake jumped right out of the aquarium,” Frahm said. “I grabbed him and brought him outside to get some air. I was afraid he wasn’t going to make it.”
“I’m just glad everything turned out all right,” Hayden said. “She really loved the snake. We were Googling on what to do to help reptiles who breathed in smoke.”
Frahm said, “The cops were super cool. They weren’t afraid of the snake, even when he snapped.”
4 Van life
Scott Watson, a 53-year-old former Kankakeean now works, eats, sleeps, showers and lives in a camper van.
Watson technically lives in Florida with his partner, Kyle Truong. The pair owned The Magruder House and Burr Oak Bed & Breakfast locations on South Chicago Avenue when they lived in the city for more than 10 years.
After moving away from the area, Watson felt an overwhelming sense of dissatisfaction with his routine. He didn’t dislike his partner or his job, but he felt weighed down in “a house full of stuff that didn’t matter,” he said this past July while sitting in his RV parked beside the Kankakee River at Cobb Park.
Watson’s house – his “storage unit,” as he calls it — was filled with “a lot of stuff,” mostly useless and unnecessary stuff that became a weight on Watson’s brain.
