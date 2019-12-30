1 John Bowling announces retirement
President of Olivet Nazarene University since August 1991, John C. Bowling announced his retirement, at the school’s President’s Dinner for Faculty and Staff in August 2019.
Bowling, the longest-serving president in Olivet history, will conclude his 30-year tenure as president of the Bourbonnais-based university in May 2021.
Bowling said he would not “coast or drift my way to retirement. It has been a rich privilege to serve with you in this very important work.”
In 1991, Bowling had been serving as senior pastor of College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais when he was tasked to replace Leslie Parrott, another ONU legend who had been president from August 1975 to August 1991.
“He’s been a gift to our area,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said. “When Dr. Bowling leaves ONU, he will have left behind quite a legacy. I don’t know who will have ever be able to have a bigger impact on that campus.”
2. John Avendano retires from KCC
John Avendano, Kankakee Community College’s sixth president, ended his 10-year tenure in June.
“It has truly been a privilege serving this college and representing KCC in the community,” he said. “I am most proud of the statewide and national recognition given to our faculty, staff and programs.”
Avendano, 55, said this decision is one he and his family have been discussing for about two years. Avendano succeeded Jerry Weber in July 2009.
In April, Avendano was selected the next president of Florida State College at Jacksonville.
“I said when I announced my retirement that if the right opportunity presented itself, I would consider it. Then, this position popped up,” Avendano said.
Michael Boyd was named to replace Avendano. Boyd was KCC’s vice president for instruction and student success, as well as chief academic officer.
3 Greg Merrill
Longtime Kankakee school teacher and administrator Greg Merrill died on July 2 at the age of 62.
In the waning weeks of the 2018-19 school year, although retired, Merrill stepped in and took over as principal at Kankakee Junior High School. He replaced Larry Gray who had left the district a few weeks prior to the end of the school year.
“He was so committed to Kankakee. He was so committed to the students, parents and teachers,” Kankakee School District Superintendent Genevra Walters said. “Most people who knew Greg, really liked him.”
A 1974 graduate of Kankakee Westview High School, Merrill came home to Kankakee from the Iroquois West school district for the 1986-87 school year as a P.E. teacher at Kennedy Upper Grade Center. He remained in the district for the remainder of his three-plus decade career.
Merrill became assistant principal at Kennedy, and then Kankakee Junior High School in the 1994-95 school year. He held that position through 2002.
He served as principal of Mark Twain Elementary School from 2002 through the 2008-2009 school year. He then served as Kankakee High principal through the end of the 2012-13 school year. Merrill continued to serve as a “sub” administrator at the high school and other buildings.
4 Notable restaurant closures
Golden Corral Buffet & Grill’s stay in Bradley turned out to be rather short as the restaurant closed its doors after serving dinner on May 22. It had only opened in February 2018 in the 11,055-square-foot restaurant at 910 N. Kinzie Ave. that formerly housed Ryan’s Steakhouse, Old Country Buffet and Royal Buffet.
In May 2017, Golden Corral, headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., signed a 10-year lease with the property’s owner. The building was constructed in 2001 and opened as Ryan’s Steakhouse.
The four-plus year tenure of the Huddle Sports Bar in Bourbonnais concluded Dec. 14. Roxanne Maiden, who owned the business along with her husband, Adrian, a 1988 graduate of Kankakee High School, said their lease expired in mid-December, and the time was right to end the business.
“It was emotional telling the staff,” said Roxanne, of Kankakee. “This is a tough business, and we maintained our day jobs as well.”
Long John Silver’s fast-food seafood restaurant in Bradley closed at the end of business Aug. 13 as the corporate-operated location could not come to a new lease agreement with the property owner. The location, 265 N. Kinzie Ave., had been a Long John Silver’s restaurant since July 1989.
Papi’s Pizza Cafe closed at the end of business on Sept. 19. Owner Russell Lind said that he has accepted a position with a national restaurant chain. Papi’s opened in July 2017 at 150 E. Station St. in downtown Kankakee.
5 ‘Secret Santa’ Thomas O’Connor dies
Thomas O’Connor did not wear a beard nor a red suit. He didn’t ring bells as he walked nor bellow, “Ho, ho, ho!”
But Thomas was about as close to Santa Claus as one could get. He passed away Aug. 20 at the age of 81.
The Bourbonnais man and longtime owner of the Bradley-based accounting firm of Larimer & O’Connor was the “secret Santa” who paid off numerous holiday layaway accounts at the Bradley Walmart for the past 10 years.
O’Connor’s wife, Maureen, said this holiday tradition will not end because of her husband’s death. A family foundation has been established to make sure these type of gifts will continue.
6 Three judges announce retirement
Three sitting judges in Kankakee and Iroquois counties announced their retirement this year.
In Kankakee County, Kankakee County Judge Clark Erickson, 71, plans to end his 25 years of service on Nov. 1, 2020, while Judge Mike Kick, 66, announced he will retire on May 10, 2020, after serving 20 years on the bench.
Current 79th District State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst has announced she is running for Kick’s vacancy, while current Associate Judge William Dickenson has announced he will run for Erickson’s seat.
Iroquois County Judge James B. Kinser, 67, announced he will retire Aug. 2, 2020. He has served as a circuit judge since May 2016.
Kinser was an associate judge for 16 years before being appointed by the 21st Circuit judges to fill the vacancy left by the death of Associate Judge David Youck in 2005.
Current Iroquois County Associate Judge Michael Sabol has announced he will run to fill the vacancy in the March 2020 primary as a Republican.
7 Longtime barber Anthony Swain retires
When Dan Dattilo stepped away from Anthony Swain’s barber chair on Sept. 25, Swain’s career completed its full circle. On the date of his 77th birthday, Swain put the clippers away shortly after 9:30 a.m., as he finished his final professional haircut.
Fittingly, Dattilo, his 73-year-old cousin, was his final customer. He also happened to have been his first customer when he started cutting hair in 1961.
Swain had operated his own barber shop since February 1968 when he opened Mister Anthony’s in the Veronda Building, 1040 S. Kennedy Dr., Kankakee.
Dattilo noted he never thought he’d see the day come when his cousin would put away the clippers for good.
“All things must come to an end. He can’t cut forever, but it’s sad. There is no question that this was more than just a career.”
8 Sylvia Rockett dies
Sylvia Rockett graduated from Kankakee Westview High School in 1970, but the future educator was far from ending her relationship with the city school district.
After graduating from Northern Illinois University, she returned to the district in 1974 as a teacher and later became a longtime principal, mostly at Kankakee Junior High School, before retiring in 2007 after a 33-year career.
Rockett died May 7 after an extended illness. She was 66.
During her tenure, Rockett served as principal of Lafayette Primary, Aroma Park Primary and then as assistant principal and principal at the junior high. Prior to those roles, she taught at King Middle Grade School and at the junior high.
She and her husband, Joe, also a 33-year teacher and administrator with District 111, had been together since the eighth grade when Joe was an athlete and she a cheerleader.
“We were destined to be together,” Joe Rockett said. “We pretty much did everything together.”
Former Kankakee school superintendent Kay Green was the person responsible for assigning Sylvia Rockett as junior high principal.
“Sylvia always had a remarkable ability to relate to young people,” she said. “And the students always seemed to respect her and find what she had to say as important to them. She had a great way of encouraging children to reach the standards she set.”
9 CSL’s Tricia Stewart moves on
CSL Behring’s Senior Vice President and plant manager Tricia Stewart concluded her three-year assignment of the the Bourbonnais Township plant in February.
CSL is Kankakee County’s largest manufacturing plant with about 1,600 employees.
Stewart guided the plant through the early stages of what likely is to be a billion-dollar-plus expansion, which is not expected to be complete for at least 10 years.
Stewart is not leaving the company, however. She will become the plant manager for CSL’s Melbourne, Australia, plant. Similar to CSL Kankakee, the plant specializes in blood plasma production.
Melbourne is home for Stewart. She and her husband, Stephen, have two adult children there.
10 Rob Hoffmann retiring from River Valley Metro
Rob Hoffmann has been the driver of the River Valley Metro Mass Transit system seemingly since the first bus stopped to pick up riders.
On board as the transit system’s managing director since June 2004, Hoffmann helped guide its incredible expansion since he took the keys from then-director Mike Prior.
Hoffmann submitted his retirement to the metro’s board of directors in August and his tenure will end on June 30, 2020. When completed, Hoffmann will have been the organization’s top person for 16 years.
“I’ve had so much fun here. What’s great about operating a system like this is that you are involved in all aspects of it. I’ve been able to do things here that are so exciting. To be honest, this has been the hardest decision of my career,” Hoffmann said.
The board promoted Siron Sims, metro’s general manager, as its new managing director. Hoffmann, 59, of Watseka, will stay on through the first half of 2020 to help ease Sims’ transition.
Sims, 35, of Bourbonnais, will take over full control of the system on July 1, 2020. A 2002 graduate of Kankakee High School, Sims has been with the system for the past 11 years. He started as a driver. He’s also served as a dispatcher, trainer and general manager.
More notable departures
Mike LaGesse, a longtime public servant, died Dec. 14 after an extended battle with cancer. He was 75.
LaGesse served nearly 30 years as the director of the Knights of Columbus Council 745, retiring in 2008. He was a clerk of the Bradley Village Board from 2001-19, having resigned in April because of his health issues. He served as a Kankakee County Board Democrat, representing Bradley, from 1990 until his death.
Jerry Joyce, a 17-year Illinois state senator and a champion for agriculture and outdoor issues throughout the state, died June 19. He was 80. In addition to his Springfield tenure, Joyce, from Essex in western Kankakee County, served on the Kankakee County Board.
A farmer and a Democrat, Joyce scored a major election upset in November 1974 when he defeated Sen. Ed McBroom, a Kankakee resident and Republican political heavyweight, to represent the Illinois 43rd Senate district, which included the counties of Kankakee, Iroquois, Grundy, Ford, as well as the southwestern portion of Will County.
He served in the state Senate from January 1975 through April 1992. When he retired in 1992, he was replaced by his wife, Janet, who served the remainder of his term, which concluded in January 1993.
Bourbonnais Elementary Superintendent Dan Hollowell, who faced sexual harassment allegations, resigned on Aug. 20. After a more than 40-minute closed session, the board approved an agreement that gives Hollowell severance and unpaid vacation time.
In late June, Hollowell, who started as superintendent in 2013, was placed on 30 work days of unpaid leave in response to sexual harassment allegations.
In March, an employee filed a sexual harassment complaint against Hollowell. She alleged the superintendent made inappropriate comments toward her.
Just three days after he resigned as a Bradley village trustee, Don Barber was named the village’s next police chief. Barber He replaced Michael Johnston, who had been chief for three years. Johnston turned in his resignation in August, ending a 23-year career with the department. Barber, Aroma Park’s police chief, was a Bradley police officer for three decades, retiring as a sergeant.
George Kotalik, owner of downtown Kankakee’s Johnny’s Pizza, died June 17 after a five-year battle with cancer. He was 72.
Kotalik, who came to Kankakee in 1989 after a career on the Chicago Board Options Exchange, opened the pizza business at a time when it would be fair to say there was not much investment being made in the downtown.
“He was a guy who decided to take a chance,” said downtown businessman Dave Crawford, who was a longtime friend of Kotalik’s. “He will be sorely missed. He was not just a businessman, but someone with a big heart. He helped out so many people.”
Steuben Elementary staff and students celebrated the life of the school’s late physical education teacher, Craig Blake, who passed away in April at the age of 61. The school held a ceremony to dedicate the gymnasium in Blake’s honor. They also renamed a portion of South Wildwood Avenue by the school Craig Blake Way. Blake taught physical education and coached in Kankakee School District 111 for 40 years, including at Steuben. He was known for his commitment to students and for the community spirit he displayed.
