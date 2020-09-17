BOURBONNAIS — The Kankakee County Health Department confirmed last week that a pool of mosquitoes collected from a trap in Bourbonnais has tested positive for West Nile virus.
This is the first pool of mosquitoes to test positive for the virus this year in Kankakee County.
For the 2020 season so far, the Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 17 counties with positive batches and one human case (although human cases are under-reported, according to health officials).
A DuPage County resident in her 40s became ill in mid-August.
“While we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we must also remember to take steps to protect our health from other illnesses,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
“In an effort to decrease our risk of contracting COVID-19 from indoor settings, many of us are spending more time outdoors while still socially distancing. As we enjoy the outdoors, we need to protect ourselves from other viruses carried by mosquitoes by wearing insect repellent and getting rid of standing water around our homes.”
In 2019 IDPH reported 46 counties with positive batches and 28 human cases, including one death.
West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of the Culex pipiens mosquito, commonly called the northern house mosquito, which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks.
However, four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms. In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis, or even death, can occur.
People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.
