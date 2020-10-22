The Economic Alliance of Kankakee County didn’t have to look too far to fill its director of marketing & business attraction vacancy.
Angela Morrey, the executive director of the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, was chosen by the Alliance’s executive board to fill the open vacancy that was created when Lisa Wogan announced in September she would be leaving the full-time post that she’s held since 2014.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said Morrey when reached by phone on Wednesday. “It was just a great opportunity that presented itself. It’s kind of an opportunity you can’t pass up.”
Morrey had been working at the Chamber since April when she was hired to replace Emily Pfoff, who moved to Indianapolis.
“Working at the Chamber and working with the Alliance, we’re all working for the betterment of Kankakee County,” Morrey said. “It’s a good step to take and work for the county on a different level.”
Tim Nugent, executive director of the Alliance, said its executive board received nine applicants for the position, which pays $65,000 per year, and interviewed six.
“We recommended to hire Angela,” he said. “We hope to have her in here Nov. 1, so she and Lisa can work together for six weeks.”
Nugent said Wogan has stayed on board with the Alliance as it conducted its search, and she will be leaving at the end of the year and moving back up north. Wogan has worked in various capacities for the Alliance pretty much since its inception and has a wealth of knowledge about all of its inner workings.
“[The transition] is going to work out really good,” Nugent said.
Morrey will work as an employee of the county, but her salary is paid by the Economic Alliance. Her hire was approved at the Planning, Zoning and Agriculture Committee at its monthly meeting on Wednesday.
Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said Morrey’s hiring will be formally approved at the next county board meeting on Nov. 10
“She’s a valuable asset to the Chamber, and I look forward to working with Angela on the Alliance,” said Wheeler, who’s a member of the Alliance’s executive board. “We had several good applicants, but she stood out.”
Morrey, 42, is a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, and she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Northern Illinois University in 2000. She lives in Bourbonnais with her three children.
“I’m really looking forward to working with Tim,” she said. “He’s a great resource, and he just has an abundance of knowledge.”
In her new position, Morrey will help the Alliance attract businesses and development to Kankakee County.
“It’s very broad, not just businesses, but having it as a focal point for the county,” she said. “We want people to work and live here in Kankakee County. I look forward to merging all those aspects into the county at the Alliance.”
Nugent said the Alliance will work with the Chamber to find a new executive director and allow Morrey to assist the Chamber in the interim.
“Our goal is to make it a smooth transition,” Morrey said. “The Chamber and the Alliance work well together, and I’ll just be doing that from a different position.”
Scott Smith, chairman of the Chamber’s board of directors, said the Economic Alliance realized the Chamber had made a good hire when it chose Morrey.
“The time that I spent working with Angela, I was impressed by how hard she worked,” he said. “I know Angela will work hard to promote the overall economy of Kankakee County. ... I’m happy she’s gotten the opportunity. We’re excited for Angela, and we turn our attention to making another good hire.”
