Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerous travel, heavy snow, and cold temperatures expected. Total snow accumulations through Tuesday morning of 6 to 10 inches. Locally higher amounts near the lake are likely. Wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero are expected this morning. * WHERE...Northwest Indiana and portions of eastern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will become difficult later today and tonight. The worst conditions are expected from late this afternoon through Tuesday morning. The hazardous conditions will impact the commutes to and from work. Wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero may lead to frostbite in as few as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&