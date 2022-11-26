Daily Journal logo

The Kankakee County Board’s finance committee gave preliminary approval for requests for American Rescue Plan Act funding for four projects while tabling another at its meeting on Tuesday.

The four projects that were unanimously approved by the finance committee were: More Hair Grow Hair Inc. in Bradley, $5,000; St. Patrick Gymnasium in Momence, $10,000; New Beginnings for Cats in Bourbonnais, $576; and Good Shepherd Manor in Momence, $10,000.

The funding requests will be up for final approval at the full county board meeting on Dec. 23.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

