The Kankakee County Board’s finance committee gave preliminary approval for requests for American Rescue Plan Act funding for four projects while tabling another at its meeting on Tuesday.
The four projects that were unanimously approved by the finance committee were: More Hair Grow Hair Inc. in Bradley, $5,000; St. Patrick Gymnasium in Momence, $10,000; New Beginnings for Cats in Bourbonnais, $576; and Good Shepherd Manor in Momence, $10,000.
The funding requests will be up for final approval at the full county board meeting on Dec. 23.
The approval for More Hair Grow Hair was for negative impact from COVID, and New Beginnings for Cats and Good Shepherd Manor had decreases in funding due to the pandemic. New Beginnings was only eligible for the $576 based on its financials, and this is its second application for funds, said Steve McCarty, county finance director.
The St. Patrick’s Gymnasium project is an ongoing community-wide $250,000 renovation project. It will be used as an emergency evacuation center by the Momence Community School District No. 1 and by Momence Meadows Nursing home.
In addition, the gym is used for various community organizations for fundraising events and for private events for families, according to its application. The renovation includes floor resurfacing, bathrooms upgrades, adding a kitchenette and rehabbing an area for group meetings.
Most of the gym project is being funded by private donations as well as from St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, which is part of the Diocese of Joliet.
“The article was in the paper that community businesses are standing up to support this,” County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said. “So we’re part of that group. ... This $10,000, I think will get them over the hump from what I understand.”
A request for $50,000, which would be capped at $10,000 by the county, was submitted by a M&J Catering in Pembroke Township to provide catering for free community meals for a variety of individuals and groups. M&J is a start-up business.
Wheeler said he would vote “no” on the request because what was submitted with the application was insufficient as a business plan.
“None of the information you would need to invest in a business is contained in [the application],” he said. “... That’s the only reason. I don’t see a viable business plan.”
The request by M&J could be resubmitted for approval with more information.
The county has until the end of 2024 to allocate ARPA funds and then until the end of 2026 to disburse the money.
Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.
