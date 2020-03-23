KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Health Department officials confirmed Monday afternoon that two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the county.
They are a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 40s.
Officials said that was all the information they could release at this time.
Last Thursday, the county confirmed its first case of the virus. A man in his 70s testing positive at Riverside Medical Center. He is currently self-quarantined.
Last Friday, a woman in her 80s tested positive. This case is related to the first case as the woman had contact with the first individual.
The second case was tested at Amita St. Mary’s Hospital.
The Kankakee County Health Department is continuing to work closely with the Indiana Department of Public Health as well as both local hospitals to prevent further spread of the disease.
As more testing is being conducted, county officials say they expect to have a rise in the number of confirmed positive cases in the county.
This report will be updated as more information on the third and fourth cases becomes available.
