The Illinois National Guard will be returning next week to administer shots of the Moderna vaccine at three mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Kankakee and one site in Watseka.
Vaccination is open to all residents ages 18 and older.
Iroquois County
The Iroquois County Public Health Department and the Illinois National Guard will be conducting a vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 19 at the Iroquois County Fairgrounds 4H Building, 1390 E. 2000 North Road, Watseka.
Appointments can be scheduled at events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/7vbvl-16/ or by calling 815-432-2483.
Moderna is a two-shot vaccine that will require a second dose 28 days later.
Kankakee County
The Kankakee County Health Department's mass vaccination events with the National Guard will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 to Thursday, April 22 at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee.
Registration must be completed online at events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/7vbvl-98/.
The second dose dates for the Kankakee clinics are May 18, 19 and 20 at the same location. People signing up must be available for both first and second dose dates. Changes in dates cannot be accommodated.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, the NAACP and the Illinois Migrant Council are also providing support of the mass vaccination clinics in Kankakee.
For both events, the vaccine is available by appointment only.
Individuals are required to bring a valid form of photo ID and are asked to reschedule if not feeling well or quarantining on the appointment day.
Patients will need to wear a face covering and clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm, practice social distancing, and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination.
The Illinois National Guard previously vaccinated over 2,000 Kankakee County residents during three mass vaccination events on April 5-7 at Pembroke Community Church and Kankakee Community College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.