CHICAGO — With COVID-19 surging across the nation, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health today announced additional COVID-19 resurgence mitigations will take effect in every region across the state in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
Tier 3 mitigations build on the Resurgence Mitigation Plan released in July to suppress the spread of the virus and prevent hospitals from becoming overrun. The Tier 3 mitigations will take effect statewide at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
The new mitigation requirements to combat the surge of COVID-19 across Illinois are as follows:
• Retail stores can operate at no more than 25% capacity, including general merchandise stores, "big box" stores that offer groceries and pharmacy, and convenience stores. Standalone grocery stores and pharmacies may operate at up to 50% capacity.
• Encourage delivery or curbside pickup options wherever possible. When in-store shopping is necessary, promote efficient trips and consistent circulation.
• Residents should limit in home gatherings to household members.
• Meeting rooms, banquet centers, private party rooms, private clubs and country clubs may not host gatherings.
• Funerals are limited to 10 family members of the decedents, not including staff.
• Casinos and video gambling terminals statewide will be shut down under the plan.
• Outdoor dining, elective surgeries, and salon and spa services that allow for a mask to be worn all will be allowed to continue.
The measures stop short of a full-blown return to a stay-at-home order like the one Pritzker issued in March, something he suggested in recent days could be in the offing.
This latest round of mitigations aims to limit gatherings and encourages residents to stay home as much as possible and follow proper safety measures when out in public.
While this latest round of mitigations does not include a stay-at-home order, if the mitigations are not adhered to and cases continue to rise in the weeks ahead, another order may be required.
The mitigations carefully balance the paramount goal of saving lives while preserving the option for in-person learning for children and protecting as much of the economy as possible
from the continued impacts of the virus.
"To stop this spread and preserve some semblance of the holidays, all of us need to do more than just wear our masks now — though masks are mandatory throughout the state,” the governor said.
“The simple fact is that COVID-19 is spreading so quickly and so widely, and our hospitals are beginning to experience real strain and at the current infection rate they will be overwhelmed. So whenever possible, we need you to stay home.
"I'm hopeful that by limiting our in-person interactions, we will succeed at avoiding a stay at home order like what we had in the spring — when the choice between saving lives and saving livelihoods was even more stark. Tier 3 may allow us to do both. Like in other states like Michigan and California and Washington, it's our best effort to avoid a stay-at-home order and save lives."
