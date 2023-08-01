Northfield Square Mall and hotels (copy) (copy)
A vehicle travels along Ken Hayes Drive past several area hotels. Three hotels are planned for the Bradley area. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BRADLEY — There are eight hotels which call Bradley home, and there may be as many as three others which might pull off the interstate to establish a presence here.

During this past week’s Bradley Village Board meeting, Mayor Mike Watson said one builder is anxiously waiting to develop and is so eager that construction could begin before a new Tax Increment Financing district is officially developed.

At the meeting, the board unanimously adopted an ordinance to allow for the borrowing of $9.9 million from Midland States Bank. The line of credit is earmarked for an assortment of public improvement function, but could be used to aid a development until the TIF is officially adopted.

