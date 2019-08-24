Police departments are following the trend of most Americans — they’re buying more SUVs and pickups than sedans. Local agencies are no exception.
Last week, the Kankakee County sheriff asked the county board for money to buy 11 Chevrolet Tahoes for patrol deputies and nine Dodge Ram trucks for other divisions, including detectives.
A few days ago, the police chief in Manteno received approval to buy two Ford trucks, although the department typically gets Ford Explorers.
Years ago, many police departments bought Ford Crown Victorias, but those went out of production a few years ago. These days, the somewhat smaller Dodge Charger is seen as the sedan of choice for officers.
Does the shift to SUVs and pickups mean a bigger burden for taxpayers? SUVs and pickups are considered more fuel efficient. And SUVs, in particular, are often more expensive than sedans.
A look at U.S. government statistics shows the gas mileage for the 2019 Dodge Charger is about the same as its SUV counterparts. Ford Explorers’ 22 miles per gallon is just under the Chargers’ 23. Tahoes are on the low side at 18 miles per gallon, while Dodge Rams get 23.
According to California-based Edmunds, which researches car prices, Explorers are 10 percent more costly than Chargers. But those prices vary widely depending on vehicle features.
‘SARDINE IN A CAN’
Local police chiefs say SUVs are often preferred because of all of the equipment that must go with officers these days. One official said sitting in a smaller car can feel like being a “sardine in a can.”
Bourbonnais’ patrol fleet is exclusively Ford Explorers. The department got its first one eight years ago because of the end of Crown Vics.
“We elected to go with the Explorer platform,” Chief Jim Phelps said in an interview. “All the electronics we have in the car take up so much room.”
That makes it difficult when alternatives to Crown Vics are getting smaller, he said. Officers tried Ford Tauruses for a time, but they preferred Explorers.
“The Taurus seemed too crammed. With your duty belt and body armor, you felt like a sardine in a can,” the chief said. “The Explorer has more room in the cabin area. The vehicle is an officer’s office for 8 1/2 hours a day. We deal with the local Ford dealership. They work with us very well. It’s nice to keep business local.”
SUVs are also helpful in the village’s outlying areas during bad conditions such as drifting snow, he said.
Even though the department buys Explorers, Phelps called himself a “Dodge guy.”
“I love the Dodge pickup,” he said. “The price is phenomenal, but none of our existing equipment can go from the Explorer to a truck. The cost of having to purchase new equipment defeats the purchase of cost savings.”
The Bourbonnais department still uses cars for its investigations, he said.
‘A LOT OF OPTIONS’
In Kankakee, police officers drive Dodge Chargers. Chief Frank Kosman, who took the helm in May, didn’t rule out a change.
“I have to do an analysis for the next set of cars,” Kosman said. “We’ll look at all the factors. There are a lot of options. It’s important to have the capacity to carry all of our equipment.”
Like Bourbonnais, Manteno buys Ford Explorers. But on the advice of the police chief, the village board voted this week to purchase two 2020 Ford pickup trucks at $34,000 each. That’s because the price of the hybrid Ford Explorer model is rising next year.
“I think the price will go down as more are manufactured. Give it a couple of years,” Chief Al Swinford said.
As for gas mileage, he said, “Every year, the gas mileage gets better. We’re getting better mileage than in the big cars.”
Bradley Chief Michael Johnston and Sheriff Mike Downey couldn’t be reached for comment.
