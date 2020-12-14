Kay Jewelers, an original Northfield Square mall tenant, will soon become a former tenant of the mall.
Kay Jewelers will be moving into 1,901-square-feet of newly-renovated space in the vacant Midland States Bank site, which is connected to the Panera Bread restaurant in the outer ring of the mall property.
And that’s the only news coming out of the mall these days in terms of changes.
Former Grant Park High School graduate Brad Hackl, 36, recently was named as the new mall manager. The 2003 graduate of Grant Park, replaced former mall manager Conrad Raczkowski, on Nov. 16.
Northfield Square will be Hackl’s first venture into the management of commercial property. He had most recently been facilities manager for Temple Israel Synagogue, one of the largest Reform Judaism synagogues in the country, in Minneapolis, Minn.
He had also served as property manager for Project for Pride in Living, a nonprofit, low-income housing management company, also in Minneapolis.
In addition to some other not-profits, he was also operations manager for the Twin Cities’ Jazz Festival in St. Paul, Minn. The festival is a large, free, outdoor jazz music festival throughout downtown St. Paul.
A resident of Momence, Hanckl comes to the Bradley mall at a very challenging time. The property has lost all of its anchor retailers — Sears, JC Penney and two Carson’s stores — and Bradley officials as well as regional leaders are seeking options as to what may be the best use for the mall property, owned by Namdar Realty Group and Mason Asset Management.
Concerning Kay Jewelers, Hanckl said the tenant had informed the mall it would be exiting its 1,831-square-foot site sometime in early 2021. The store is expecting to be in its new location — basically across the parking lot — by March.
The former 5,675-square-foot Midland location is being subdivided into four units.
It is not yet known what businesses will occupy the other units. The Midland property is currently in the ownership of Midland States Bank Trust.
“I was very surprised to hear Kay was going,” he said. The mall, as observers can plainly see, is going from national retailer to small, more locally-owned businesses.
The son of Tom and Deena Hackl, of Momence, said the mall of today versus the mall of 1990, when in opened, are very different places.
“We can be the providers of space for new local businesses, provide new opportunities for people. I’m working on building relationship with small, local businesses. Trends are cyclical. I don’t ever see malls going way completely.”
He certainly remembers the time as a youngster when Northfield was a primary location for retail. He recalled eating in the food court and playing games in the arcade.
“It’s a very different world now. People are not looking for rental space right now due to COVID. We are developing a plan for when we are ready to show the mall — post COVID. I’m open to people coming here and seeing what we have to offer. Our rents are low.”
