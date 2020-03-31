URBANA — A 31-year-old Kankakee man was recently arrested on gun charges after being indicted by a federal grand jury.
Marquis Moore, 31, was arrested by Kankakee Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Task Force agents earlier this month in the 500 block of South Greenwood Avenue in Kankakee. He was indicted in February.
The indictment alleges that on Dec. 9, 2019, Moore, who has a previous felony conviction, was in possession of a Glock .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol and a Smith & Wesson .380-caliber pistol when he was arrested by Kankakee police.
Moore was on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections for armed robbery.
If convicted, Moore faces up to 10 years in federal prison.
On March 5, U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long ordered Moore detained into the custody of U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. Moore had been in state custody since his arrest.
The case was investigated by the task force which includes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and investigators with the Kankakee Police Department, working in cooperation with the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Central District of Illinois’ U.S. Attorney’s Office.
