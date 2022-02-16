KANKAKEE — Brothers Alexander and Julio Nunez have been residents of Kankakee for 21 years.
The two men are aiming at becoming more than just residents, however. They want to be business owners, investors. In a few words, they want to take part in the American dream.
The two men already have the skill set needed to renovate rundown, forgotten properties. What they lack, however, is the refined skill set needed to navigate the municipal system regarding building permits, inspections, code enforcement, banking and all other associated requirements.
“It’s my goal to put my roots here in Kankakee,” said Alexander, 41.
The brothers said they would like to become home renovators. They believe they can purchase either vacant or abandoned properties, rehab them and sell them.
“We want to get in the game of rehabbing houses, however we can do that,” Alexander said. “The city wants better houses, and we can fix them. We just lack the information. We all want the same things. The question is how to pursue it. We want to help revive this community and make money doing it.”
For that reason, he and his brother have been attending the monthly sessions the Mayor Chris Curtis administration has been hosting to explain finer details of what the city can and cannot do to aid them in becoming a larger piece of the city’s business fabric.
On Tuesday, the third such meeting was held at the Kankakee Public Library. The focus of the 90-minute session was improving business opportunities for Hispanics.
About 30 Hispanics were in attendance listening and then engaging with the administration as to how they can seize available opportunities.
Encouraging this segment of the population toward becoming a more visible and key player in the city has been a goal for not just Mayor Curtis but past administrations.
This series of meetings, however, is the first concerted effort that has been made to put those words into action.
The timing is quite appropriate. The city, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, has a rapidly growing Hispanic population. It now comprises 23 percent of the city’s population.
Some Kankakee leaders believe by the time of the 2030 Census, that number will grow to more than 30 percent.
Thus, Curtis said, Hispanics must be made to feel more welcomed in an effort to get them more involved.
While Tuesday’s meeting was just the third such meeting, Curtis said he believes these will continue for some time. He said once business owners or potential business owners have their issues addressed, the administration will switch the subject matter to another topic, perhaps residential concerns.
He informed the audience the city is making concerted efforts to hire bilingual employees to better serve the diverse population.
“I believe this will just grow,” Curtis said of the meetings. “There is a demand. They are learning what the city can offer and what the city can and cannot do. We plan on doing this until people stop showing up.”
The goal is to make this segment of the community as successful as possible. A prosperous Hispanic population can only aid not only the city but the entire county.
“We want to bridge the gap between the unknown and help give them the knowledge to be successful,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.