State lawmakers representing Kankakee County face no serious political threats, but they continue to raise money from special interest groups.
Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, R-Kankakee, and Sen. Toi Hutchinson, D-Olympia Fields, raised thousands of dollars in the last quarter, which ended June 30, according to reports they filed with the state elections board.
In 2016, the last time Hutchinson ran for re-election in the 40th District, she faced no competition. She represents a solidly Democratic district, which Republicans are unlikely to seriously contest in 2020.
In 2018, Parkhurst prevailed in her re-election with 56 percent of the vote against former Democratic Rep. Lisa Dugan, who used to win the 79th District with big margins. Parkhurst won in a year that favored Democrats nationwide.
For the last few election cycles, the Democrats and Republicans have thrown millions in 79th District races, but the Democrats might consider spending their money where they are likelier to win in the next election.
In the last quarter, Hutchinson raised more than $20,000 and ended the period with nearly $75,000 in her campaign bank account. Some of the top donations included $2,500 each from the United Food and Commercial Workers union and J&J Ventures Gaming and $1,500 each from electric utility Ameren, the Illinois Hospital Association and St. Louis-based Foresight Energy. She received $1,000 contributions from the Illinois Bankers Association and Norfolk Southern.
Parkhurst, meanwhile, pulled in $15,240, ending the quarter with $48,000.
Her campaign received $1,000 each from the Credit Union PAC and Realtors, and $500 each from Caesars Enterprise Services in Las Vegas, the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association, Illinois Lawyers PAC and Petroleum Political Education.
