Daily Journal staff report
One of the longest-running summer festivals in Kankakee County, Momence’s Gladiolus Festival, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 83rd Glad Fest was set for Aug. 5-9, but the committee announced the decision to cancel Thursday on its Facebook page.
“The Glad Fest committee met tonight by Zoom to discuss the chances of the city and state returning to normal in time for us to host the 83rd Gladiolus Festival. None of us can predict the future of what will be allowed to happen in August, but we were unanimous in our decision that we needed to cancel this year’s festival.
“We hope that you are still able to get together and spend time with your family and friends during the second weekend of August, we just don’t think that you will be able to be with all your friends at the same time.
“We will miss the sights, sounds and smells of the Glad Fest and we will miss seeing you. We wish you good health; stay safe, stay home if you can, wash your hands and be well. See you August 11-15, 2021.”
