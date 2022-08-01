MOMENCE — Michelle Simpson, who was a Glad Fest board member for over 20 years, has been named the 2022 Momence Gladiolus Festival Grand Marshal and will be honored at 3 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Grand Street parade.

In a release announcing the parade appointment, festival organizers said that Simpson’s earliest memory of the Glad Fest happened during the year when she was 10 years old. Her dad had made stilts for her and a friend and they were going to dress as clowns and walk through the parade.

They practiced all summer with a goal of walking around the block 40 times so that they would be ready to walk the parade route. A neighbor lady stopped them one time and asked to try out the stilts. After she fell, the girls left and continued to practice. They found out the next day that the neighbor lady had broken her ankle in her fall off the stilts.

