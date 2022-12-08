The roadside memorial in honor of the late Col. James H. Kasler was finished in 2018 in front of Kasler’s former Momence home, now owned by Seth and Mary Burkey. The couple initiated fundraising for the monument, a life-size bronze eagle with a photo of Kasler, and surrounding landscaping. It sits on the home’s roadside entrance on East 1500N Road next to the No. 4 green of the former South Shore Golf Club.
Steeped in history, Momence is a community that points toward the future, while embracing its past.
The sign at the outskirts of town identifies Momence as “An Old Border Town.” Both the sign and the city’s website refer to the 1834 founding of the town. By contrast, Kankakee County government and the city of Kankakee are mere whippersnappers, dating from 1853.
Momence Mayor Chuck Steele points out that the town is the border to immense wetlands. It also is just west of the Illinois-Indiana border. Going larger than the actual municipal boundaries, the Momence Zip Code runs from Exline on the west to the state line on the east and from Illinois Route 1 on the south to St. George Road on the north.
The home to roughly 3,300 residents, the city of Momence, like many other communities its size, boasts of a small-town friendly atmosphere.
“Everyone here looks out after each other,” Steele said.
Steele has been mayor for 5½ years. One of the real signs of togetherness in the community is the fact that Steele works with Steve Gross, who ran against him for the mayor’s post. Gross, the owner of Sensei Steve’s Karate, serves as community liaison for Momence, working to bring residents, businesses and government together.
“We’ve always been friends,” Gross said.
Both Steele and Gross are lifetime Momence residents devoted to their town.
Momence, they say, is one big neighborhood.
But Momence has some elements you won’t find in every small town, they explain.
The first is that Momence has a lot of diversity, including the same type of ethnic food you might find in a Chicago neighborhood. Plenty of good places to eat, they say, including Chinese, Mexican, Greek food at a café and Italian pizza.
The second is that you can live close to work here. Momence is not a bedroom community. If you reside there, you do not have to necessarily drive elsewhere to work.
Employers include Johnsonville, making sausage; Van Drunen Farms and Silva International, both in the food business; Flanders, makers of filters; Gilster Mary-Lee makes chocolate syrup and hot cocoa; Baker and Taylor warehouses books; and Edmund Allen lumber.
“We have quite a bit of industry,” Steele said.
Like any small town, the mayor says it can be hard to fill downtown retail vacancies, but Gross adds that the downtown is about 80% full. Momence’s downtown has many buildings with a business on the first floor and apartments to rent on the second. Some rehabilitation is going on, too, Gross said.
Steele said that about 90 percent of the properties in Momence are being well taken care of.
“That’s huge,” he said.
Momence, he adds, has the advantage of relatively low taxes and utility costs.
“We are also easy to find,” Steele said.
The famed Dixie Highway runs through Momence. The Dixie Highway was an early design to create a good road from Chicago to Miami. The Kankakee River also flows through town, breaking into two streams and then reuniting to create the town’s best-known park, Island Park.
The community has plenty of historic sites and activities. The train depot has a small military museum and an HO model train layout. The Earl Schoeffner Museum demonstrates life on the farm in years gone by. Conrad Park has a pioneer log cabin. There is a Victorian House and a Little Red Schoolhouse of the late 1800s that was moved into town.
If you pay a visit to Momence City Hall, you will see several display cases filled with town memorabilia, including the now-gone Kist Soda.
The film “Road to Perdition,” a 2002 blockbuster with Paul Newman, Tom Hanks and Daniel Craig, was partially shot in Momence. The TV series “Fargo” has also filmed there.
Momence is noted, too, for its role in military history. There is a striking monument to Adm. Jeremy Boorda, who started as a common seaman rose to command the U.S. Navy. Pat O’Brien, a World War I hero who became famous by escaping from a POW camp, hailed from Momence. The town’s military memorial features a life-size statue of Col. Jim Kasler, the late veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam and the winner of three Air Force crosses.
Momence celebrations include a Christmas Gathering, Bordertown Hauntings (one of the larger Halloween events in the area) and a summer historic Heritage Days.
But the biggest event is the Gladiolus Festival. The summertime event started in 1938 and continues as a premier summer festival.
Steele said that while there are a few lots near the high school, the majority of the town is developed, and there is a demand for Momence homes, with people wanting to move in.
He praises the can-do attitude of the town. When COVID shut just about everything down, there was the realization that the children would not be getting out for the holiday. So, if the children could not come to Santa, Steele determined that Santa could come to the children.
He got support for a small parade, running through the Momence neighborhoods, with Santa sitting in a golf cart. You may not have gotten to sit in his lap, but all could see Santa.
Momence is like that, the mayor said, “all about the people and the kids.”
