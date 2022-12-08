Steeped in history, Momence is a community that points toward the future, while embracing its past.

The sign at the outskirts of town identifies Momence as “An Old Border Town.” Both the sign and the city’s website refer to the 1834 founding of the town. By contrast, Kankakee County government and the city of Kankakee are mere whippersnappers, dating from 1853.

Momence Mayor Chuck Steele points out that the town is the border to immense wetlands. It also is just west of the Illinois-Indiana border. Going larger than the actual municipal boundaries, the Momence Zip Code runs from Exline on the west to the state line on the east and from Illinois Route 1 on the south to St. George Road on the north.

Recommended for you