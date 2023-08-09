When the Momence Gladiolus Festival started 85 years ago, there were around 80 flower farmers in Momence growing the festival’s namesake flower.

Today, there is one.

Oosterhoff Flowers (also known as Richard Oosterhoff & Son) began in the 1930s under the farming of Harry Oosterhoff. Eventually, Harry retired and the business was passed onto his son, Rich, in 1958. When Rich retired in 1996, the torch was passed to current owner Glen.

Recommended for you