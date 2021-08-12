The Gladiolus Festival kicked off Wednesday with the Princess and Queen Coronation at the high school football field.
Liberty Coulter, one of seven Gladiolus Festival princess candidates, was crowned as the 2021 Gladiolus Princess during the coronation program at Momence High School. Candidates each wrote essays and gave interviews on what they missed most about not having the Glad Fest last year.
The festival is in its 83rd year, with this year’s theme being “Find Your Gladventure.” It runs through Aug. 15.
The five days of events include parades, live music, flea market and craft shows and much more.
