Starting Aug. 11, the Gladiolus Festival will return to Momence. This year's theme is "Find Your Gladventure" and runs through Aug. 15.
The event kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 11, with the 7 p.m. Princess and Queen Coronation at the high school football field. Admission is free. The next night starts with the 6:30 p.m. Kid's Parade on Washington Street, followed by the 7 to 11 p.m. carnival. Admission is $1 for ages 12 and over.
Starting at 3 p.m. Friday is the Glad Run for Children, followed by the Dance in the Light performance. At 5:30 p.m. there will be a parade of old cars, followed by the Main Street Parade.
The carnival kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and at 8:30 p.m. the beer garden opens. At 9 p.m., there will be a performance from High Anxiety. There is a $5 admission fee.
From 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday is the flea, craft and antique market and car show at Island Park. Admission is $3. At 3 p.m. is the Grand Street Parade.
From 4 to 10:30 p.m. is the carnival with the beer garden opening at 8 p.m. with a performance from the South Side Social Club. At 10 p.m. there will be a drawing for the 31 Day Early Bird Raffle.
Sunday closes out the festival and starts with an 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. flea, craft and antique market and car show at Island Park. Admission is $3. At 9 a.m. is the tractor games, followed by the 11 a.m. kiddie tractor pull.
Also at 11 a.m., the beer and Bloody Mary garden opens, as does the check in for the bean bag tournament. Rounding out the day is from noon to 4 p.m. with the tournament and beer garden.
For more information, visit gladfest.com.
