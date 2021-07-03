By Daily Journal staff report
MOMENCE — Sign-ups are now open for Gladiolus Festival dancers. The annual festival in Momence is looking for children aged 5 and older to participate in this year’s coronation on Aug. 11.
Practices will start at 10 a.m. July 10 with the last practice being the Aug. 10 dress rehearsal. If interested, text Christy Ritter at 815-514-4285 with child’s name (be sure to spell it correctly as it will appear in the program) and shirt size.
